Spring fun kicks off Thursday in Rock Hill, new location for first Saturday events

Some events for Rock Hill's signature spring festival are in a new location this year.

The Come-See-Me Festival in Rock Hill kicks off April 12 with a 6:30 p.m. parade that starts at 135 South Oakland Avenue at Agape International Ministries.

The festival is from April 12-21.

On Saturday, participants can enjoy road races, the Mayor's Frog Jump, a Cornhole Throwdown, Hops at the Park and Gourmet Gardens. Due to construction at Cherry Park, the first Saturday events this year are moved to Winthrop Lake, located at 1162 Eden Terrace in Rock Hill.

The annual 10-day festival features 80 events and activities for adults and children. Participants can enjoy live music, children’s activities and a fireworks show. Events include a Beach Bash, Come-See-Me Road Races, Sundaes with Mother Goose, a tailgate party and more.

Founded in 1962, the award-winning festival each year brings more than 100,000 participants to Rock Hill.

A variety of fun:

The Come-See-Me parade starts at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 135 South Oakland Avenue. This year's parade celebrates the '80s.





From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Gourmet Gardens offers local food vendors, music and games for children. This year's event is at Winthrop Farm, 1162 Eden Terrace in Rock Hill. Food and play area events are cash only.

Adults can choose from a selection of craft beverages at Hops at the Park on Saturday. This year's event is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Winthrop Farm.

The Mayor's Frog Jump is noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Winthrop Farm. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. and races start at noon.

Live entertainment is available at Glencairn Garden, 725 Crest St in Rock Hill, during lunch time and in the evenings on specific days.

This year's Broadway Night is 6:30 to 8 p.m. on April 19 at Castle Heights Middle School, 2382 Firetower Rd. The show is free to attend and features community performers.

More information is available at www.comeseeme.org.