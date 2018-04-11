Fort Mill woman charged after neighbor says she hit her, pulled a gun, said she'd shoot.

A Fort Mill woman was arrested and charged after a neighbor said she was assaulted and had a gun pulled on her.
According to a Fort Mill Police Department report, Lasharon Denise Fort, 37, faces charges of assault and battery, pointing and presenting a firearm and malicious injury to property. On April 7, a neighbor on Steele Circle told police Fort struck her in the face and broke a mirror on her vehicle before presenting a gun and threatening to shoot.
Fort denied the accusation and told police she didn't point the gun at the neighbor or threaten to shoot her.
The incident started after the two women began arguing over money Fort said the neighbor owed, and a phone she wanted returned. Fort said the neighbor agreed to return the phone, but wouldn't have the money until later. Fort said the neighbor came to her house to continue the argument.
The neighbor was sitting in her vehicle, she told police, when Fort allegedly struck her in the face. The neighbor said Fort then began striking the vehicle, breaking the driver side mirror. At that point, the neighbor said, Fort went to her own vehicle and returned with a black and purple gun, threatening the shoot the woman.
A witness told police she saw the alleged altercation, including Fort strike her neighbor and her vehicle, get the gun and point it at the woman before threatening to shoot her.
Fort told police she placed her gun back in her vehicle and officers did recover a pistol matching the description given by the neighbor and witness from the vehicle, the report states. Officers also found a small plastic bag with two small end cap pieces, which Fort said were end caps for her gun's magazines, according to the report.
The 9mm handgun and one magazine with three rounds in it were collected as evidence, the report states..
