Come have a good time, and help with York County residents' tax burden

SHARE COPY LINK Rock Hill native Billy Dunlap, who was named this week as the new executive director of the Rock Hill/York County Convention & Visitors Bureau, promised Wednesday afternoon to bolster York County’s standing as a “national player” for state, region David Thackham dthackham@heraldonline.com

Rock Hill native Billy Dunlap, who was named this week as the new executive director of the Rock Hill/York County Convention & Visitors Bureau, promised Wednesday afternoon to bolster York County’s standing as a “national player” for state, region David Thackham dthackham@heraldonline.com