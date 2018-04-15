What are your neighbors up to? Rock Hill student swims 7 miles as youngest competitor

This feature appears each month on the first and third Monday in The Herald highlighting people's accomplishments and celebrations from around the region. Email submissions to aharris@heraldonline.com.
Rock Hill seventh grader youngest in 7-mile swim competition
Kyra Burton, a seventh grader at Sullivan Middle School in Rock Hill, was the youngest competitor at the Swim Around Lido Key competition on April 14 at Lido Key Beach in Sarasota, Fla.
Burton, 13, finished in 29th place out of 56 female swimmers, with a time of 3 minutes and 50 seconds, according to the competition results. It was Burton’s first competition since she recently suffered a concussion and collarbone fracture, her family says.
Burton learned to swim four years ago and also swims for the South Pointe High School Rays. On Saturday, she dealt with high winds and chop in her first ocean water event, going up against competitors in their 20s.
Burton’s mentor is Cheryl Reinke, who once completed a 120-mile swim down the Hudson River.
Rock Hill teen directs local theater show
Elizabeth Marvin, a senior at Nation Ford High School, is directing the Rock Hill Community Theater’s production of "Anne of Green Gables." The show is April 20-22 and 26-29, with shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and at 3 p.m. on Sundays.
Marvin performed in "Anne of Green Gables" in 2005 and has been a regular performer with the Fort Mill Community Playhouse, the Community Playhouse of Lancaster County, Shakespeare Carolina, Rock Hill Community Theatre, Children's Theatre of Charlotte and the Carolina Renaissance Festival this season.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students or seniors, with a $2 discount for matinees. The show is behind the ROC Emporium at 546 S. Cherry Road.
Rock Hill middle school students help amputees
Sullivan Middle School seventh graders in Rock Hill sold socks last month to raise money for children who need an above-the-knee prosthetic leg, said Rebecca Shackleford, International Baccalaureate program coordinator for Sullivan.
Sullivan partnered with We Help Two, an organization that provides the socks and hosts the fundraisers online.
We Help Two works with schools to raise funds for prosthetic legs for people who cannot afford them, said founder Trevor Bergman. He said a prosthetic leg in the United States can cost from $2,500 to $80,000.
The students sold 403 packs of socks and were able to cover the cost of six prosthetic legs, said Tricia Crenshaw, seventh grade teacher at Sullivan. Crenshaw said the students exceeded their goal.
Chester County students prove their math skills
Elementary, middle and high school students in Chester County competed April 13 in the second annual Giti Tire Math and Science Competition. Giti Tire operates eight manufacturing plants of tire products, including a facility in Richburg.
Chester Park Center of Literacy Through Technology won the elementary division with a project on the stars and solar system, according to Giti Tire. Great Falls Middle School won their division with a micro-drone lift, which used knowledge of forces and motion. Great Falls High School won in their division with a wind power project.
“The program’s mission is to create interest, excitement and encourage the development and use of scientific discipline to help prepare children for jobs in our ever-increasing technological society,” said Hank Eisenga, vice president of manufacturing for Giti Tire Manufacturing. “We were thrilled by the students' participation in this year’s contest and very impressed by the quality of all the entries.”
American Legion donates to Fort Mill boy scouts
Sons of the American Legion Post #43 recently donated $300 to boy scout troops in Fort Mill. Members of Boy Scout Troop 130 of St. John’s United Methodist Church accepted the donation.
York County residents initiated into Honor Society
Malcolm Leirmoe and Dalynn Wallace of York and Susan Barens of Fort Mill were initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, a collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines, at Clemson University.
Membership in the society is by invitation only. The top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of candidates for graduate degrees may also quality.
Fort Mill council member graduates from institute of government
Fort Mill council member James Shirey graduated from the Advanced Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government, which provides continuing education for mayors and council members.
Officials must have graduated from the Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government before attending the Advanced Institute, where they complete at least four of six courses to graduate. Topics include budgeting, utilities, advocacy, economic development, public safety and governance.
Local law firm partner receives leadership award
Jack Leader, a partner at Elrod Pope Law Firm, has received the South Carolina Lawyers Weekly’s Leadership in Law Award. Elrod Pope has offices in Rock Hill and Lake Wylie.
Leader was recognized for his success in law practice, his contributions to society and impact on the legal industry as a whole, according to Elrod Pope. For three years, Leader prosecuted cases for the City of Rock Hill before serving as assistant solicitor for York County for nine years.
Leader has been with Elrod Pope since 1989. He represents clients injured in accidents or in negligence cases.
York Cougar Band performs in New York City
The York Comprehensive High School Wind Ensemble performed on April 9 in Carnegie Hall in New York City.
Comments