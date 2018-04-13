York County officers looking for man, 61, missing from care center

Police in York County are looking for a man with medical conditions who is missing from a care center.
James Brown, 61, was last seen Thursday in his room at Crossroads in Catawba, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff's Office. Brown was a resident at the center in rural eastern York County, on Rowells Road near the Catawba River, police said.
Brown has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and has high blood pressure, Faris said.
Brown was last seen by nursing staff Thursday morning, police said.
Brown is a black male with short black and gray hair, according to police. He is 6 feet 1 inches tall, 200 pounds and often wears a khaki coat, jeans, high top sneakers and a ball cap worn backwards.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 803-628-3059.
