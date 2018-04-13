Downtown Rock Hill comes alive for Come-See-Me bash

SHARE COPY LINK Thousands gathered Friday, April 13, 2018 for a second day of the 9-day Come-See-Me Festival in downtown Rock Hill. Children decorated Main Street with chalk art, a kazoo choir followed Glen the Frog, and bands entertained as dancers shagged. Tracy Kimball

