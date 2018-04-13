Thousands flock to downtown Rock Hill Friday, March 13, 2018 for the Come-See-Me Beach Bash (PHOTOS)

Dancers shag Friday at the Come-See-Me Beach Bash in downtown Rock Hill.
Come-See-Me festival-goers participate in the Chalk on Main event in downtown Rock Hill.
Children decorate Main Street Friday during the Come-See-Me “Chalk on Main” event.
Lauren Cookman, left, and Kaleb Brown dance during the Come-See-Me Beach Bash in downtown Rock Hill Friday.
A band performs Friday at the Come-See-Me Beach Bash.
Festival-goers watch a band perform Friday at Rock Hill City Hall at the Come-See-Me Beach Bash.
9-year-old Patience Cash draws at the Chalk on Main Friday as part of the Come-See-Me Festival.
Ella Stafford takes a selfie with 18-month-old Addison Stafford and Glen the Frog Friday at the Come-See-Me Festival.
A girl makes music with bottles Friday at the Come-See-Me Festival.
Come-See-Me festival-goers flock to Fountain Park Friday.
A girl plays in the fountain mist at Fountain Park Friday as part of the Come-See-Me Festival.
Children play in the mist at Fountain Park Friday at the Come-See-Me Festival.
