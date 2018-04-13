Come-See-Me kicks off with downtown parade in Rock Hill (PHOTOS)

6-year-old Lukas Hildebrandt gets a high-five from a Rock Hill firefighter Thursday at the Come-See-Me Parade in downtown Rock Hill.
Glen and Glenda, the official mascots of the Come-See-Me Festival, ride atop a convertible Thursday at the parade in downtown Rock Hill.
Thousands gathered for the Come-See-Me Festival parade Thursday, April 12, 2018 in Rock Hill.
Dancers perform in front of a large crowd Thursday evening at the Come-See-Me Festival parade. The event marks the first day of the 9-day festival in Rock Hill.
Mother Goose, played by Jane Hayes, waves to a crowd Thursday at the Come-See-Me Festival parade in Rock Hill.
Bands from Rock Hill high schools perform Thursday at the Come-See-Me Festival parade.
Librarians push book carts down Oakland Ave. Thursday at the Come-See-Me Festival parade.
A librarian pushes a cart in the Come-See-Me Festival parade Thursday.
Harvey Mayhill drives a motorcycle with a giant bear Thursday at the Come-See-Me Festival parade.
A child watches the Come-See-Me Festival parade on Thursday.
Children carry a sign at the Come-See-Me Festival parade Thursday in Rock Hill.
Tiny cheerleaders run in the Come-See-Me Festival parade Thursday.
Dancers march in the Come-See-Me Festival parade Thursday in Rock Hill.
A local Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America group marches in the Come-See-Me Festival parade Thursday in Rock Hill.
Young beauty queens ride in a convertible Thursday at the Come-See-Me Festival parade.
