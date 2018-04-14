Rock Hill festival frogs jump under sunny skies. They could return to puddles Sunday

The frogs at the Come-See-Me Festival jumped under sunny skies Saturday.
They will have plenty of puddles to choose from Sunday.
The National Weather Service is predicting a 100 percent chance of rain Sunday in York County, with a high near 76. Showers and thunderstorms will move in early afternoon and could produce heavy rainfall, with 1 to 2 inches possible.
A "vigorous" cold front is moving through the area and could produce damaging wind, hail and isolated tornadoes, forecasters predict. Flash flooding is possible with the storms.
Saturday's temperatures, which soared into the mid-80s, made it the warmest day since October. Thousands of festival-goers visited Gourmet Gardens, Hops in the Park and played rounds of cornhole at Winthrop Lake. Come-See-Me continues through April 21.
Comments