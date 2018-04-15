Heavy winds, rain down trees, cause power outages in York County Sunday

Residents in Rock Hill and other parts of York County reported downed trees and power outages Sunday during severe weather.
Elizabeth Colquhoun commented on The Herald's Facebook post that her family's trampoline was lost in the storm and their storage building was damaged.
About 2,700 power outages were reported by the City of Rock Hill. Crews were responding Sunday afternoon.
Power was out for about 500 residents in York County as of 4 p.m. Sunday, according to York County Emergency Management. There was also minor flooding reported in the area.
Emergency sirens were activated in the area due to a sighted rotation in Lake Wylie, according to emergency management.
No roads were blocked as of 4 p.m. Sunday.
