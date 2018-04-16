At least 10 northern York County homes damaged in storm; was it a tornado?

At least 10 homes were damaged near Lake Wylie in Sunday's storm, and officials are working to determine if a tornado hit..
No injuries were reported in the Timberlake neighborhood off S.C. 55, west of S.C. 49. Damage ranged from extensive roof damage on some homes to shingles torn off, said Chuck Haynes, York County Emergency Management director.
Radar Sunday indicated rotational conditions that could have been a tornado, with a "potential touchdown," he said. A National Weather Service field team will determine if the damage was a tornado, or just heavy winds, Haynes said.
"The radar showed circulation, and there was damage on the ground, but right now we don't have enough information to say it was a tornado or not," Haynes said.
National Weather Service officials said a damage assessment in the affected area of York County will be done Monday or Tuesday. That will determine if there was a tornado, said Haynes and weather service officials.
The hail in the neighborhood was golf ball size hail, and several homes had extensive damage, said resident Jack Howland. Howland said that he could see rotation in the sky, but did not see a tornado.
"It was crazy out here as it passed through," Howland said. "Some trees were ripped out by their roots, and luckily fell into the road and not into anyone's home. It could have been a lot worse."
Howland and other neighbors responded to help neighbors put up tarps to cover spots where shingles were torn off.
The storm knocked down fencing in the neighborhood and caused other damage.
The Rock Hill Fire Department responded to eight calls for service from the storm as it swept through York County.
A garage and vehicle were damaged in a fire on Madison Street after a tree fell on power lines, said Mark Simmons, deputy chief for the fire department.
A tree fell on an SUV on College Avenue Extension, causing major damage to the vehicle, Simmons said. There were other calls with minor damage, Simmons said.
