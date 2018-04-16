Bathrooms, Target, rolling grill. York County shares storm on social media

As a major storm rolled through parts of York County into Charlotte yesterday, local residents went online to share how they were waiting out the damage.
Jake Taylor Beetham, a Clover musician according to his Twitter profile, posted a video Monday of the storm.
Several people posted about being in Target. The nearest to the storm was at RiverGate, in the Steele Creek area between Lake Wylie and Tega Cay.
Olivia Sanders from Fort Mill tweeted she was at Target during the storm, thinking she "can't die in Target (because) too many people know about my love for Target."
Nicholas Wellons tweeted that he was sent to a back room in Target when the storm came through York, and that the store offered "free water so that's nice!"
Several people were confused or surprised by tornado sirens. Some wanted to know why they went off, others why more wasn't done to communicate the storm's threat.
One Rock Hill woman tweeted asking why phone notifications weren't made. She "spent a lot of time trying to get info. Time we wouldn't have had if a tornado was coming at us."
Others were just surprised by the sirens. Mike McBride in Fort Mill, who later tweeted that he thought "Godzilla was coming down from Tega Cay," noted he hadn't heard the siren here before Sunday.
A Fort Mill and Tega Cay real estate agent tweeted that she got drenched showing a home in the storm. A Lake Wylie woman tweeted prayers for anyone impacted by it. A restaurant employee in Lake Wylie tweeted concern being at work during the storm.
Several tweeted about going to the bathrooom — for safety.
Others went to closets. Some were in airports. One Tega Cay man watched his grill roll across his deck.
While tweets ranged from fearful to comical, they did present some information that may have been useful for people as the storm worked its way through the area.
The York County Office of Emergency Management tweeted out nearly a dozen times Sunday, including one with information on how people can stay connected to the latest information, should another storm hit.
