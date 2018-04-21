Her 3-year-old son died of cancer. This Fort Mill mom isn't done fighting.

SHARE COPY LINK Sarah Bucciero, a mom and Fort Mill resident, works to give back to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Bucciero's son Carter, 3, was treated for a brain tumor at St. Jude. He died in 2012. Amanda Harris

Sarah Bucciero, a mom and Fort Mill resident, works to give back to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Bucciero's son Carter, 3, was treated for a brain tumor at St. Jude. He died in 2012. Amanda Harris