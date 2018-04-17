Neighbors said York County storm was a tornado. Here's what the weather service says

Yes, neighbors near Clover - you were right about Sunday's storm. A tornado did touch down Sunday afternoon in York County, weather officials confirmed Tuesday.

The storm Sunday that battered northern York County and damaged 10 homes was a tornado, the National Weather Service said.

The determination was made after a team of meteorologists and weather officials toured the site and assessed the damage Tuesday.

The storm hit the Timberlake neighborhood, between Lake Wylie and Clover, near the intersection of S.C. 55 and S.C. 49.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

In a statement, weather officials said the damage team "has been able to conclude that a tornado did occur east of Clover."





Weather officials have not yet determined the wind speed on a tornado scale, officials said. A rating on the tornado scale and estimated wind speeds could come later today.

The storm ripped roofs off some houses and tore siding off others. Some fencing was damaged and trees were toppled.





No one was injured.

Jack Howland of the neighborhood said he saw the circular motion of the storm and, like many neighbors, he believed it was a tornado.

Resident Al Vesting said he thought "the whole house was gonna go" when the tornado ripped through.

Check back for updates on this story.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald