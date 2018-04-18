Trio led Fort Mill police on a 15-mile chase. They found more than just a stopped car

Three people were arrested after a car chase led police to guns and methamphetamine, according to a Fort Mill Police Department report.
Fort Mill police arrested and charged Colton Michael Charles, 24, of Rock Hill, with failure to stop for blue lights, unlawful carry of a handgun, possession of methamphetamine, habitual traffic offender, driving under suspension and operating an uninsured vehicle.
Michael Allen Farley was charged with unlawful carry of a handgun.
Makayla Marie Barnes, 24, of Rock Hill was charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Both Barnes and Charles were wanted by Rock Hill police for bench warrants. Both were booked into the York County jail April 12, where Charles remains on a $21,000 bond and Barnes a $3,000 bond.
According to the Fort Mill police report, an officer saw a gray Acura with a license plate light out on South Doby's Bridge Road, near Fort Mill Parkway. The car turned onto the bypass and allegedly accelerated to more than 25 miles and hour above the speed limit. The officer caught up to the car and turned on the blue lights as the car approached East Hensley Road.
After turning onto the road the car "immediately accelerated, attempting to flee," the report states. Police pursued for about 15 miles. The chase went through Tega Cay, where officers from the Tega Cay Police Department put out stop sticks that hit all four tires on the car. It kept going, eventually coming to a stop on Country Lodge Road, just off Sutton Road.
At that point, according to the police report, the driver fled on foot. Charles was found and taken into custody. Farley and Barnes, both passengers, were arrested, too.
Officers said in the report they found a loaded black handgun between the driver seat and center console, a loaded silver handgun tucked under the back seat where Farley had been sitting and three rifles in the trunk.
They also allegedly recovered several plastic containers or bags with meth in them, and four glass pipes used for smoking meth, according to the report.
A green bookbag police found had 45 rounds of ammunition, the report states.
