One dead in head-on crash with tractor-truck near Clover

One person died in a head-on crash involving a personal vehicle and a commercial tractor-truck in York County Thursday, troopers said.
The identity of the person who died at the scene has not yet been released.
The crash happened around 4:45 a.m. Thursday on S.C. 161, near the intersection of Crossland Road west of Clover, said Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The vehicle driven by the person who died was heading south on S.C 161 when it collided head-on with a northbound Freightliner tractor-truck, Miller said.
The driver of the truck, a 41-year-old Vale, N.C. man, was not injured, Miller said.
There were no passengers in either vehicle, Miller said.
No charges have been filed in the crash.
Check back for updates on this story.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments