Here's what's planned across from the Harris Teeter site on Fort Mill Parkway

It's been an area of Fort Mill primed for growth the past several years. More is coming.
When Fort Mill Parkway was finished, splitting then-Dobys Bridge Road into a north and south version, it paved the way for new growth in one of the more wooded remaining areas in town. Doby's Bridge Elementary School is there, as are several new home developments either cleared or clearing.
They soon could be joined by more self-storage.
K&H Development aims to put a mini-warehouse project at the corner of Fort Mill Parkway and Holbrook Road. It will be located on the southeastern side of the parkway, behind the elementary school. The site is more than 13 acres. The developer recently applied for appearance review from town planners, often a final step before construction.
The plan calls for four warehouse buildings. One would be two stories and front the parkway. The other buildings would be one story.
A site plan shows the larger storage building at 40,000 square feet. Three more range from just more than 6,000 to almost 22,000 square feet.
The plan also shows a 10,500-square-foot retail building, a 10,000-square-foot medical office building and a 3,000-square-foot gas station.
The site is across the parkway from more than 30 acres rezoned by the town three years ago for a Harris Teeter. The grocer still owns the site.
Half an acre on the Harris Teeter side is up for annexation into Fort Mill, changing from a residential to commercial zoning. The property was bisected when the parkway was built. It's adjacent to the Pettus property, annexed in 2014 and marketed for commercial use.
The half acre, known as the Wilson property, didn't come to town planners with an intended use.
Another annexation nearby is almost a done deal. Last fall the town bought more than two acres on North Dobys Bridge Road, beside its own temporary fire station and Dobys Bridge Park. The acreage includes two vacant homes. The town hasn't announced detailed plans, but leaders intend to use the property for public services that could include the fire station and/or park sites.
