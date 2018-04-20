Prom night highlights a growing danger in South Carolina. Pay attention, young drivers

SHARE COPY LINK In 2015, 3,477 people were killed, and 391,000 were injured in motor vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers. If you text and drive, your next message may be your last. US Department of Transportation

In 2015, 3,477 people were killed, and 391,000 were injured in motor vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers. If you text and drive, your next message may be your last. US Department of Transportation