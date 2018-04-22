Why are these women competing in Fort Mill? To speak for those who need to be heard.

SHARE COPY LINK The South Carolina Strawberry Pageant is 7 p.m. Saturday at Fort Mill High School. The contestants, representing a range of age groups, use the pageant to bring awareness to causes they care about. Amanda Harris

