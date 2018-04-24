The JOY senior adult group at College Park Baptist Church in Rock Hill fed dozens of police officers Tuesday at the church. The seniors said the luncheon served as an appreciation for officers in the community. Tracy Kimball
The JOY senior adult group at College Park Baptist Church in Rock Hill fed dozens of police officers Tuesday at the church. The seniors said the luncheon served as an appreciation for officers in the community. Tracy Kimball

Church seniors offer sweets and 'joy' to Rock Hill officers

By Tracy Kimball

April 24, 2018 09:40 PM

Rock Hill

Police officers in Rock Hill bypassed the drive-thru fast food windows Tuesday for something a little sweeter.

The officers were treated to a free barbecue sandwich luncheon — with as much sweet tea, pies and cookies as they could handle.

The "Just Over Youth," or JOY, senior adult group at College Park Baptist Church provided the free lunch as a way to show appreciation to police officers, said JOY member Helen Faulkenberry.

"It means a lot," said Rock Hill Police Sgt. Tony Ellis. "The appreciation means more than the food, though."

