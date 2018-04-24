Church seniors offer sweets and 'joy' to Rock Hill officers

Police officers in Rock Hill bypassed the drive-thru fast food windows Tuesday for something a little sweeter.
The officers were treated to a free barbecue sandwich luncheon — with as much sweet tea, pies and cookies as they could handle.
The "Just Over Youth," or JOY, senior adult group at College Park Baptist Church provided the free lunch as a way to show appreciation to police officers, said JOY member Helen Faulkenberry.
"It means a lot," said Rock Hill Police Sgt. Tony Ellis. "The appreciation means more than the food, though."
Comments