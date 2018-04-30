Rock Hill native has spent 944 hours stocking glasses, clothes for good cause

SHARE COPY LINK For two years, Rock Hill native Mary Culp, 60, has been a volunteer with the Hospice and Community Care resale store off South Heckle Blvd in Rock Hill. The agency recently recognized Culp for putting in more than 944 volunteer hours in 2017. Amanda Harris

