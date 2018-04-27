'A great man': Funeral set for Lancaster Co. police officer Kirk who died in training

The funeral for a longtime police officer in Lancaster County who died during training is set for Monday.

Deputy James Kirk Jr., 57, died April 24 from what police said was a medical condition, sheriff's deputies said.

Kirk retired in 2015 after 25 years at the Lancaster Police Department, then spent three years as a deputy at the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Monday at Second Baptist Church in Lancaster. Burial is at Lancaster Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends 1-7 p.m. Sunday at Crawford Funeral Home.

Kirk's public service and community involvement at both departments was legendary, police said. Three officers from each department will serve as pallbearers during the funeral, said Scott Grant, Lancaster Police Department chief.

"James Kirk was a great man and officer," Grant said.

