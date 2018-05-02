Police: Shots fired at two Fort Mill homes, no suspects identified

Two Fort Mill homes had shots fired into them — one with a gun and the other a BB gun — and police say they don't know who is responsible.

The two incidents happened a day and less than a mile apart, but police haven't indicated any reason to believe the shootings are related. As of Wednesday afternoon neither incident had a suspect.

"No, not at this time," said Maj. Bryan Zachary with the Fort Mill Police Department. "Not to my knowledge."

Officers responded to a home on Steele Street a little before 9:30 p.m. April 30 after a call about shots fired. Police spoke with two men, one a resident who told them he was in his storage shed with a third man when he heard "multiple shots" and later noticed "several bullet holes" in the front of his home.

Police found 12 shell casings on McGee Street, which runs perpendicular to Steele in the Paradise community. The incident occurred near United AME Zion Church and Bethlehem Baptist Church, along with Steele Street Park.

Police weren't able to locate a suspect.





A day earlier, police got a call at 8 a.m. about damage to property at a home on East Gregg Street. A homeowner there told police at some point overnight, someone shot and broke his daughter's bedroom window with a BB gun. Shots also damaged the screen around the window and siding on the rear of the home.

The incident caused about $300 in damage. A suspect wasn't located in that incident, either.

Police contacted a homeowner on East Oak Street, whose home lined up with the angle of the incoming shots. The homeowner told police he doesn't own nor did he shoot a BB gun, and didn't know who did. A BB pellet was collected as evidence.

There were no injuries reported from either shooting.