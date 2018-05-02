Motorcycle chase from Fort Mill park nets man wanted for child sex crime in NC

A chase starting at Walter Elisha Park led Fort Mill police to a man wanted on charges of indecent liberties with a child.

Police arrested Kenneth Hargett, 29, of Rock Hill and Amanda Adams, 28, of Fort Mill after an early-morning incident in which the pair allegedly fled on a motorcycle, according to a police report.

A little before 1 a.m. April 30, police saw a red and black motorcycle with two riders at the far back corner of the parking lot at Elisha Park. According to the report, officers went to make contact with the riders, but its driver sped off when asked for his license. Officers described the pair as a man with a goatee, beanie and dark hoodie driving, and a woman in a dark hoodie with her face covered.

The motorcycle went toward Ardrey Street. It had no license plate, according to the report, and went "at a high rate of speed" down Ardrey after police turned on their blue lights. Heading toward Harris Street the driver ran through a stop sign and continued to Honey Bee Trail.

Officers ended the pursuit "due to the increased risk of it being a motorcycle," the report states. On Honey Bee, another officer saw a man matching the description, later identified as Hargett, by the officers who approached him at the park. The motorcycle was found in the driveway of a Honey Bee Trail home along with a beanie and two dark sweatshirts.

Officers shortly located the passenger, who they identified as Adams.

Officers said Hargett changed his story several times, the report states, and denied being the driver of the motorcycle. Officers spoke with the owner of the home where the motorcycle was parked and were told Hargett knocked on the door of the home and asked the homeowner for a ride to the hospital due to a broken foot, the report states.

Officers found Hargett was wanted by the Catawba County (N.C.) Sheriff's Office on charges of indecent liberties with a child.

Adams told officers Hargett was the driver and she the passenger on the motorcycle, and that she didn't know why he sped away from the park.

In the bushes next to where the motorcycle was parked, officers found two hollowed-out pens with drug residue on them, according to the report. Adams told officers she had seem them on the motorcycle but that she and Hargett hadn't been using any drugs.

When told a female officer was en route to conduct a search, Adams allegedly admitted to having Suboxone in her bra. She removed four doses, then two green circular pills — four doses of Clonazepam — from inside her waistband, the report states.

Both Hargett and Adams were arrested.

Hargett was charged with failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension, operating an uninsured vehicle and as a fugitive from justice. As of early Wednesday afternoon he remained in jail in York County on $11,100 bond.

Adams, who had three previous convictions for possession of controlled substances, was charged with two counts of drug possession. She also was allegedly found with a driver's license and bank cards from a woman in Tennessee. Adams told officers she received the items from someone who stole a vehicle in Tennessee.

Adams remains in the York County jail on a $10,000 bond. Her charges include the two drug counts and receiving stolen goods.

Maj. Bryan Zachary with the Fort Mill Police Department said local charges would keep Hargett in custody here, but that he would be extradited to Catawba County to face the indecent liberties with a child charge.

North Carolina law states indecent liberties with a child is a felony and is applicable when someone attempts or takes "immoral, improper or indecent liberties" of a sexual nature with someone under age 16, or when a "lewd or lascivious act" is attempted or committed on someone under 16. The law applies to anyone 16 and older if he or she is at least five years older than the child involved.

The Catawba County Sheriff's Office lists Hargett on its website as having a criminal warrant and confirmed the case is being investigated, and that it involves a minor. Additional information on the warrant or past incidents with Hargett was not immediately available.