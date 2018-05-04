Rock Hill Pier 1 store set to close soon

The Pier 1 store in Rock Hill is set to close by the end of the month.

The store, in a prominent location in Dave Lyle Boulevard's Manchester Village, is running a store closing sale in the meantime.

Melissa Simon, a Pier 1 spokesperson, said the store will close in late May.

"Pier 1 Imports continually reviews new and existing store locations to make sure we’re operating as efficiently as possible," Simon said in an email. "Where necessary, based on that review, we make the strategic business decision to close certain locations on a case-by-case basis."

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The Manchester Village location is the only Pier 1 store in Rock Hill. The store was one of the original tenants in the shopping center.

There's been no announcement on what store could replace the Pier 1.

"We care about our shoppers in the Rock Hill area and have enjoyed serving them over the years.," Simon said in the email. "We look forward to serving them at our other area locations in Charlotte, NC on Hoover Creek Blvd, Ballantyne Commons Parkway, South Blvd and online at pier1.com."