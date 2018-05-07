Fort Mill man sentenced to jail for failing to register as sex offender

A Fort Mill man was sentenced on May 1 to eight months in prison and three years supervised release after failing to register as a sex offender.

A U.S. district judge sentenced David Scott LaPointe, said U.S. Attorney Beth Drake.

LaPointe was convicted in 2002 of criminal sexual conduct with someone under age 13. The conviction requires him to register as a sex offender in any state where he lives, works or attends school.

LaPointe registered as a sex offender in North Carolina but didn't register in South Carolina when he moved here last June.

The U.S. Marshal Service investigated the case with sheriff's offices in York and Mecklenburg (N.C.).



