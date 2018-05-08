Chester crash, blocked road caused by suicide; man shot himself while driving

A crash that blocked a major Chester County road for hours Monday was caused by the suicide of one driver, Chester County Coroner Terry Tinker said.

The driver of a pickup truck, a 39-year-old man from Lancaster, shot himself while driving on U.S. 21 in southeastern Chester County around 8 a.m. Monday, Tinker said.

The truck then veered into a logging truck headed in the other direction, Tinker said.

The deceased man's name was not released.

The driver of the logging truck was taken to Springs Memorial Hospital in Lancaster, Tinker said. Tinker said the injuries to the logging truck driver were not life-threatening.

The road was blocked for several hours, according to the S.C. Highway patrol Web site. Troopers and coroner officials investigated, Tinker said.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald