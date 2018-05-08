York Co. Sgt. Buddy Brown, shot on domestic call where officer killed, back at work

A second York County law enforcement officer who was shot in January during a domestic violence call where another officer died is back at work.

York County Sgt. Buddy Brown returned to work Tuesday, said Kevin Tolson, York County Sheriff. Brown, normally a patrol shift supervisor and SWAT team member, is assigned light duty in the criminal investigation division.

"It is refreshing and uplifting for every member of the office to see Buddy Brown back here at work," Tolson said. "It is a powerful reminder of his courage, and the courage of all the officers involved."

Brown is a 13-year deputy. Police and prosecutors said Brown and two other officers, sheriff's office Sgt. Randy Clinton and York Police Department Sgt. Kyle Cummings, were shot Jan. 16 during a manhunt for domestic violence suspect Christian Thomas McCall after being called to a home a near York.

Sgt. Mike Doty also was shot and died Jan. 17.

Clinton was shot first, police said. The others, all York County SWAT members, were part of the response after Clinton was wounded.

Cummings, assigned to the county forensic unit, returned to light duty work in February. He since has had another surgery but will return again soon, officials said.

"We hope Kyle will back to full duty not long after that," York Police Chief Andy Robinson said Tuesday.

Clinton, a K-9 officer called to the scene in January to track McCall is still recovering at home, Tolson said.

"The resilience and positive outlook of all these officers who were wounded, their attitude to want to return and help the communities and people they love and serve, inspires us all," Tolson said.

Both Tolson and Robinson thanked the public for support of law enforcement and their agencies since the shootings.

McCall, 47, is charged with murder in Doty's death and three counts of attempted murder for the shootings of the other officers. McCall could face the death penalty if convicted.

McCall also faces weapons charges and domestic violence charges. McCall remains in the Spartanburg County jail without bond pending trial.