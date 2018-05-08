$100K available to York County nonprofits helping families pay rent, utilities

There is help for families who struggle to pay their rent, mortgage and utility bills as the heat rises.

The United Way of York County has received $100,784 from the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, which is run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The money will support emergency food and shelter programs in York County, said James Jeter, collective impact director with United Way.

United Way is accepting applications from York County nonprofits that assist families in paying rent, mortgage and utility bills, Jeter said.

"Just having basic assistance to keep the lights on or pay that one month of mortgage or rent to avoid disclosure is the bare minimum a family needs to survive," he said. "This ensures that when folks need us most we have financial resources to get them over that hill that could lead to permanent homelessness or more difficulty for that family."

A local board that includes representatives from United Way, American Red Cross, Salvation Army and other organizations will determine how the money is split among the programs chosen, Jeter said. The organizations work directly with families.

York County nonprofits have until May 18 to apply. Jeter said they must have an existing program that provides financial assistance to families for rent, mortgage and utilities to be eligible.

Applicants must also be eligible for federal funds and must serve residents of York County.

Past recipients include the Salvation Army and Clover Area Assistance Center.

To apply

York County organizations interested in applying for the funds should contact United Way's James Jeter or Elizabeth Starnes at 803-324-2735. Completed applications are due by noon May 18.