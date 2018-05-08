Hey York County, it's about to get unseasonably hot

Forecasters say the York County area could see 90-degree temperatures by the weekend. That would be the warmest weather since September.





However, sunshine and clear weather will be the order of each day this week.

Temperatures will climb to the upper 80s Friday. Saturday and Sunday are expected to be the warmest days.

A strong high pressure system is expected to develop off the Southeast coast, and meteorologists say it will bring a taste of summer to the Carolinas.

The area has gone without significant rainfall for more than 10 days, but National Weather Service meteorologist Josh Palmer said the early part of next week looks unsettled.

“However, the bigger story may be the maximum temperatures,” Palmer said.





He said computers have consistently predicted readings around the 90-degree mark for the Interstate-77 corridor around Charlotte. The warmest temperature so far this year was 85 on April 18 in Rock Hill.

Temperatures in the 90s in May are not unusual, but the average high at this time of year in the Rock Hill area is around 79.

