Main Street detour in place for train work in Fort Mill

Detours remain in place for railroad track repairs in Fort Mill, with the bottom of Main Street blocked off this morning.

On April 30, the Town of Fort Mill announced railroad company Norfolk Southern would be repairing tracks through May 4. Repairs would take "a couple of hours each day," according to information sent out by the town. Repairs would take place at Main and White streets, and at Spratt Street and Railroad Avenue.

The planned repairs weren't related to a derailment May 4 near Maple Street and several trails at the Anne Springs Close Greenway. That incident involved 16 cars leaving the tracks.

The detour Wednesday morning had drivers crossing the tracks at Spratt, via Railroad Avenue, or by using the bridge on Clebourne Street.

Check back for traffic updates.