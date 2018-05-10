Woman, 27, dead in Rock Hill shooting; neighbors heard shots

One person is dead as police investigate a Rock Hill shooting that neighbors say involved at least one other victim.

The York County Sheriff's Office confirmed Thursday morning that a shooting on Farlow Street in Rock Hill is under investigation, and that one person is dead.

The York County Coroner's Office confirmed the victim late Thursday morning as Kathy Terry, 27, of Rock Hill.

Neighbors on Farlow said that at least two people were shot, one in front of a mailbox and the other in a car.





Farlow runs parallel to Cherry Road, off Mount Gallant Road.

Neighbors say more than 60 law enforcement, coroner and other service vehicles filled the length of their road Wednesday night.

The neighbors say they heard four or five shots, with a slight pause between bursts, after 8 p.m.

Neighbors say the incident happened at the mailbox in front of an apartment at 102 Farlow St.

That building has an auto shop in back. A worker at that garage said people were arguing throughout the day Wednesday.

Several neighbors said a car pulled up to the area and began shooting. Several also said they suspect that a drug deal may have been involved in the dispute at the apartment.

Neighbors said they were outside until about 4 a.m. Thursday as law enforcement questioned them, gathered information and searched for evidence.

"They searched my yard," said Barbara Wright, a resident on Farlow for more than 20 years. "They said there might be evidence in my yard. I led them out there to look."

Wright said officers "stood guarding my yard" just two houses down from where the shooting happened.

She and other neighbors say drugs have been an issue in the area. Several residents called what happened Wednesday night a "drug deal gone bad."

Farlow is a mix of homes and businesses, with a martial arts center beside the mailbox area and a carpet store just across Cranford Street. Many of the residents have been in their homes for decades.





