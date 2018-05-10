Officers crossed York County with a torch. Here's what it was all about

The morning commute looked a little different in Rock Hill.
Dozens of police officers and deputies stepped out of their squad cars Thursday and ran through several Rock Hill streets.
They weren't chasing criminals.
York County law enforcement agencies took part in the annual South Carolina Law Enforcement Torch Run, which leads the way for athletes heading to the Special Olympics Summer Games in Columbia. The games are May 11-13.
The officers ran from Cherry Park to Rock Hill City Hall where they had a "celebration" with area Special Olympians, said York County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Trent Farris.
After the party, the officers ran to the Chester County line, where they handed the torch to Chester County officers. The torch will carried, relay style, by various agencies en route to light a cauldron in Columbia. Officers also carried a flag bearing the call number of Det. Mike Doty who was fatally shot in January while on a domestic violence call.
The Torch Run kicks off several days of games for thousands of athletes throughout the state. Special Olympics is the world's largest sports organization for people with intellectual disabilities, according to the South Carolina Special Olympics website.
The games run Thursday through Sunday in Columbia.
Comments