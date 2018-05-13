Mother's Day delivery turned out to be the perfect gift for this Clover mom

Clover resident Mackenzie Chase celebrated her first Mother's Day by becoming a mom.
Chase gave birth at 8 a.m. Sunday to baby Brinley Chase-Brown, who was born at 6 pounds, 8 ounces and 19 inches long. Brinley was born at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill.
"I didn't expect the delivery to go so fast," Chase said in a statement from Piedmont. "At first, I thought it would take forever, but she came quicker than I thought. She didn't give me time to get an epidural."
Chase told Piedmont officials that Brinley looked at her and smiled the first time she was laid on her.
Brinley's father is Dwayne Brown.
