Barn-to-business, high school addition, more new homes. What's next for York County?

More homes and businesses are in the planning pipeline for York County, along with a re-purposed barn and a high school welcome center. Here's what could be coming:

▪ A barn at 389 Hovis Road, southeast of Rock Hill, soon could go commercial. A site plan and permitting are part of discussions with the county. Twisted Cedar, LLC bought the 125-acre property in February.

York County is working through new rules now to allow wineries, event venues and other uses not in the zoning code now. Part of that effort came from multiple properties in the county where an owner wanted to use a barn as a wedding or events venue. Those new county rules could be in place as early as June 18.

▪ Rock Hill High School is looking to add a welcome center to its campus. District personnel and county planners met April 12 to discuss it. The school is located at 320 W. Springdale Road. The district has a notice out to bidders describing a roughly 1,300-square-foot welcome center to include a reception area, offices, a conference room and other features. Bids open May 30.

▪ The Colony at Handsmill is a plan for 30 townhomes on almost seven acres in the Lake Wylie area. The site would have average lot sizes of 3,532 square feet. A new road, Streamside Lane, is part of the plan.

▪ A new patio home subdivision may be coming to the Fort Mill area. One is in discussion at 1285 Altura Road, backing up to Pleasant Road. The more than two-acre site was purchased in December for $80,000. It is beside Catawba Village.

▪ Cato Land Development, LLC is looking to put a 915-foot road, Wrenplace Road, near at the intersection of Deerfield Drive and Gold Hill Road near Fort Mill. The new road will serve Southbridge Business Park at the former Knights Stadium site.

▪ A new single-family home subdivision might be coming at York Highway and Billy Wilson Road, between Rock Hill and York. Two parcels there combine for 50 acres.

▪ A restaurant is proposed on Gold Hill Road, at Silver Ridge Drive and Lake Vista Boulevard. The site near Tega Cay is less than two acres. It's across Gold Hill from the Evolve at Tega Cay apartments.

▪ Renovations may be coming to a former industrial site near Fort Mill. The owner met with county planners to discuss 635 Gold Hill Road. Online listings show the site as 10 acres for industrial use.

▪ Discussions continue on a hotel plan for Lakemont Boulevard near Fort Mill. The property owner and county planners have been in discussion at least since October. Initial plans involved a hotel beside where the Cracker Barrel is off of Carowinds Boulevard. The owner then asked for changes to allow two hotels on the almost four-acre site.

Greenville-based Siddhi Hotel Group announced earlier this year a TownePlace Suites would be coming. An early plan for the two hotels showed for them at 113 and 83 rooms.

▪ More industrial buildings may be coming to the Carowinds Boulevard area. Owners and county planners have discussed two parcels at 15 and 12 acres, between Springhill Farm Road and I-77. They were sold in December.

▪ A car dealership is proposed at 2915 Cherry Road. The site is more than two acres, cornering Grier McGuire Drive.

An auto showroom is still in discussion for U.S. 21 and Garrison Farm Road in the Fort Mill area. Site plan and permitting conversation continue for 3004 Hwy. 21.

▪ A landscape business could be coming to 293 Old Nation Road near Fort Mill. Four parcels there are part of the plan, combining for about four acres. The site is near Garrison Farm Road.

▪ A self-storage facility on U.S. 21 north of Fort Mill could come down to make way for...a self-storage facility. A demolition and rebuild of a storage facility is in the site planning and permitting phase of discussion. The property is five total parcels opposite Flint Hill Road and Lakes Boulevard. It's the address of State Line Store & Lock.

▪ A rezoning to allow a "flex industry" use is being discussed at 2259 Mt. Holly Road. Nine acres there, valued at more than $360,000 per county records, were sold last summer. The site is south of Rock Hill, at the I-77 and Mt. Holly interchange, exit 73.

▪ A church addition is proposed at Iglesia Pentecostal Palabra Fe Santidad, on Myers Street in the Rock Hill area.

▪ More storage space may be coming at 2366 S. Anderson Road in Catawba. That's the address of Airtek of York County, an air conditioning sales and service company.

▪ An acre on Banks Road near Fort Mill could be rezoned from its residential listing. The site is at 1463 Banks Road. It sits beside Burris Brothers Landscaping and is owned by the same family.

▪ A home on Trexler Lane, in the Rock Hill area off Celanese Road, could swap to a commercial zoning.

Editor’s note: These proposed projects are in the planning stage and may depend on county council approval. Some or all of these plans may never make it out of the planning stage.