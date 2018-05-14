Sinkhole several feet deep in Charlotte Avenue closes Rock Hill intersection

A sinkhole that is several feet deep has closed a Rock Hill intersection, officials said. A detour for motorists is being used around the hole at the intersection of Charlotte Avenue and Lucas Street, said Katie Quinn, spokesperson for the city of Rock Hill.

Police have detoured traffic from the area, Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department said in a Twitter message.

It remains unclear if the sinkhole, near Glencairn Garden was caused by a water line or sewer line, Quinn said.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

