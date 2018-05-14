A sinkhole at the intersection of Charlotte Avenue and Lucas Street in Rock Hill has closed the intersection and forced a detour, city officials said. It remains unclear if the sinkhole that is several feet deep was caused by a water or sewer pipe. Andrew Dys
Sinkhole several feet deep in Charlotte Avenue closes Rock Hill intersection

May 14, 2018 05:10 PM

Rock Hill

A sinkhole that is several feet deep has closed a Rock Hill intersection, officials said. A detour for motorists is being used around the hole at the intersection of Charlotte Avenue and Lucas Street, said Katie Quinn, spokesperson for the city of Rock Hill.

Police have detoured traffic from the area, Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department said in a Twitter message.

It remains unclear if the sinkhole, near Glencairn Garden was caused by a water line or sewer line, Quinn said.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

