Like how York County operates? Don't? Here's where you can do something about it.

Have some thoughts on the way York County is run? The man in charge is listening.

Bill Shanahan, county manager, is hosting several town hall meetings to hear thoughts, ideas and feedback residents have. Shanahan said he isn't looking at any one specific issue, but for whatever residents may want to discuss.

"Our goal is to provide our citizens information on current accomplishments and future direction based on (York County) Council goals and objectives," he said. "In addition, we will be providing our citizens an update on our current budget process."





Residents and non-residents alike are welcome. Shanahan said it's important to get input from the public when making decisions to shape the county.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

"Very," he said. "I manage York County, through the council, for our citizens. This is their government, so what they say is very important to both the council and staff."

Four meetings are planned:

▪ May 21: Noon; Anna K. Hubbard Fire Training Center, 2500 McFarland Road, York

▪ May 24: 6 p.m.; York County Heckle Complex large conference room, 1070 Heckle Boulevard, suite 104, Rock Hill

▪ June 7: 6 p.m.; Fort Mill Church of God, 221 Academy St., Fort Mill

▪ June 12: 6 p.m.; York County Council Chambers, 6 S. Congress St., York

On May 7, council passed the first of three readings needed for its upcoming fiscal year budget, even as county leaders workshop what will become the final amounts. A public hearing is likely May 30. A new fiscal year begins in July.

This time last year, the county budgeted more than $550 million in its general, special revenue, fire district, debt service, capital projects and enterprise funds.

The county also has a variety of goals Shanahan can discuss, many of them related to preparing for and managing community growth. The county is looking at impact fees, road improvements and numerous code revisions on what to allow, and where.