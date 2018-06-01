Looking for concerts, adventure? Here's your guide to the best York Co. June events

Whether you're looking for free fun, food trucks or adventure, York County has a lot to offer in June. Take a look at a few of the best can't-miss June events.

For free:

June 1: Check out local art at the Gallery 120 First Friday Art Reception in Clover. The art gallery will provide light refreshments and music as you mingle with local artists 6-8 p.m.

June 8: Movies in the Park will be showing box office record-breaking "Black Panther" at Rock Hill's Fountain Park starting at 9 p.m. Bring a blanket or a chair, and take advantage of the food trucks.





June 9 & 10: Check out local farms, markets and handmade art through the Ag + Art Tour of York County. The free self-guided tour will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m.

June 15 & 22: York Downtown Live will host a free concert, movie and food trucks two Fridays in June. The event runs from 6:30-10 p.m. at 234 Kings Mountain St., York.





For music-lovers:

Every Thursday: The Anne Springs Close Greenway summer concert series kicks off in June and runs through August. Concerts are free to Greenway members and $5 for non-members. Concerts start at 6:30 p.m.

June 7 & 21: For a night of music with the family, swing by Allison Creek Presbyterian Church in York for Bluegrass at Allison Creek. The church hosts different bluegrass bands and sells hot dogs, hamburgers and homemade desserts at a concession stand. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

June 28: There's still time to buy Rick Springfield tickets. The "Jesse's Girl" singer will be performing at the Old Town Amphitheater in Rock Hill. Tickets run from $50 to $75.

Juneteenth:

June 15: Celebrate Juneteenth, the holiday celebrating the emancipation of slaves throughout the South, at Food Truck Friday at Fountain Park in Rock Hill, which continues every third Friday until October. The food truck celebration will include a free concert and children's activities 6-10 p.m.

June 16: Juneteenth celebrations continue Saturday with Freedom Fest at Mt. Prospect Baptist Church from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The free festival features a cookout, stage entertainment, vendors and activities for the kids.

For adventurers:

June 9: If you're looking something active, the Pump House River Run is perfect. The Rock Hill Parks Recreation and Tourism-sponsored adventure race includes a three-mile paddle on the Catawba River followed by a 5K run on the Piedmont Medical Center Trail. The race also includes an adaptive wave for the first time, allowing racers with mental and physical disabilities to join in. Race registration ends June 6 at 5 p.m., so sign up now. Registration is $40.

June 28: Another Rock Hill Parks Recreation and Tourism-sponsored event, the Moonlight Kayak Trip on Lake Wylie, is perfect for adventure-seeking families. Registration, including kayaks and life vests, is $15 for children age 7-11 and $25 for ages 12 and older. The kayak trip runs 2 hours, 8:30-10:30 p.m.

Anytime: The Rocky Shoals Spider Lilies blooming in Landsford Canal State Park should be in peak bloom through mid-June. Admission to the park is $5 for adults, $3 for children 6-15 and free for children 5 and younger. Visitors can check out the lilies down a 1.5-mile round-trip hike down the Canal Trail or paddle down the river.

For the kids:

June 3: The Anne Springs Close Greenway will host a "Family Fun Hike" 2-3:30 p.m. The interactive hike will cover about 1 mile, starting at the Nature Center at 2573 Lake Haigler Drive in Fort Mill. Entrance is free for Greenway members and $5 for non-members.

June 9: The Museum of York County will host the Amazing Butterflies Family Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., complete with an interactive butterfly maze and butterfly releases.

Every Tuesday: Historic Brattonsville will present Time Travel Tuesdays every Tuesday throughout the summer. Costumed interpreters will present on different topics, ranging from crops to farm animals. Join in from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, $5 for ages 4-17.