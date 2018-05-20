You may see cops, firefighters, helicopter gathered at a Rock Hill school. Here's why

When the ambulances, firetrucks and helicopter converge on a school campus in Rock Hill, it won't be as dire as it may seem from the road.

A mock disaster is planned for fourth block, about 2:15-3:20 p.m., Monday in the student parking lot between the Applied Technology Center and Northwestern High School on West Main Street. Rock Hill police and firefighters will join the York County Coroner's Office, Piedmont EMS, volunteer firefighters from Newport and emergency responders from Lake Wylie.

If the weather holds, MedCenter Air will land a helicopter, too.

"If the weather holds out, it'll be a big to do," said Brian Smith with the Applied Technology Center.

The event happens annually for technology center students. Still, in a visible area and on school grounds there could be confusion if people aren't aware of what's happening prior to seeing a collection of emergency responders.

"It's contained to the school, and the school usually lets the parents know," said Capt. Mark Bollinger with the Rock Hill Police Department.

Because of visibility from the road, police plan to put a notice out Monday so drivers by will be aware.

"With cell phones now, they'll be blowing up 911 (otherwise)," Bollinger said.

Catawba Nuclear Station, also participating in the simulation, recently donated more than $2,000 worth of equipment to the technology center for its firefighter training program. The 10 fire suits and hoods, eight helmets and gloves, and seven pair of boots will be used during the mock event.

Students practiced an extrication at the school Friday afternoon, and will simulate one during the event Monday.