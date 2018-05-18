Rock Hill woman, 20, dies after being thrown from vehicle in York County crash

A 20-year-old woman died Friday afternoon after she was ejected from her vehicle in a rollover airborne crash in Rock Hill, police said.

Brooke Frank of Rock Hill died at the scene, said Sabrina Gast, York County Coroner.

The one-vehicle crash happened around 2 p.m. in the 2500 block of Mount Gallant Road, north of Celanese Road, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.

The Kia Rondo driven by Frank ran off the road and hit a concrete culvert, Chavis said. The impact caused the vehicle to "become airborne," then "roll over at least twice" before coming to rest upright on its wheels, Chavis said.

The driver, who was not restrained by a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle during the crash, Chavis said.

Parts of York County and Rock Hill had heavy rain Friday afternoon. It is unclear if weather played a role in the crash, he said.

Investigators are looking at the speed of the vehicle as a potential cause, Chavis said.

The crash site was at the edge of the city limits, and the vehicle stopped outside the city limits, Chavis said. Investigators determined the incident started inside the city so it is being investigated by the city police traffic reconstruction unit, Chavis said.

