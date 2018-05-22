Rock Hill man dead in York County crash after car overturns

One person died late Monday in a crash in western York County near Clover when the car overturned and the driver was thrown from the vehicle, SC Highway Patrol troopers said.

Franklin Lipscomb, 44, of Rock Hill died at the scene. Autopsy and toxicology results are pending. The South Carolina Highway Patrol in investigating the crash.

The crash happened about 10:20 p.m. on St. Paul Church Road, south of Clover, said Cpl. Bill Rhyne of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Lipscomb was heading north on St. Paul Church Road near Burrell Road when the 2009 Pontiac Grand Am ran off the right side of the road and overturned, Rhyne said. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle during the crash, Rhyne said.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The driver was alone in the car and no other vehicles were involved, Rhyne said.

The fatal single car crash is the second in York County in three days. A Rock Hill woman, 20, died Friday when the car she was driving went airborne after crashing into a culvert on Mount Gallant Road in Rock Hill, police said.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald



