What are your neighbors up to? Fort Mill pageant contestant aims to empower women

Kendall Costanzo, who was named Miss Fort Mill High School 2018, will be representing her community in June for the Miss South Carolina Pageant. Costanzo's is partnering with Fashion & Compassion, a not-for-profit boutique. Amanda Harris