It'll get loud in Fort Mill. It could last three months, emergency officials say.

Residents are likely to hear blasting going on near the former Knights Stadium property in Fort Mill. The York County Office of Emergency Management tweeted Thursday afternoon that Elite Blasting Services has a three-month permit to blast at 2205 Deerfield Drive.

Blasting Location Information: The Office of Emergency Management received notification that Elite Blasting Services LLC will be blasting at 2205 Deerfield Dr, in Fort Mill SC from now until August 17, 2018 (three... https://t.co/THOyRlhLTZ — York County OEM (@YorkCountyOEM) May 24, 2018

The work, part of the Sugar Creek lift station project, has already begun. York County is constructing a new regional pump station to replace the existing Steele Creek station. It's one of several recent or ongoing projects aimed to keep up with commercial and population growth in the area. An elevated storage tank on U.S. 21, a Stockbridge regional pump station and force main, Hwy. 274 sewer force main and others are planned, too.

The former baseball site is planned for redevelopment. Southbridge Business Park is a planned mixed use project with a hotel, retail, restaurants and 4.5 million square feet of office space. RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing Corp. announced just this week it will put its headquarters there, adding more than 1,000 to the community with an investment of $34 million.

