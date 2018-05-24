Man dies in Chester County I-77 crash after rear-ending tractor trailer, police say

A man died Thursday after a crash on Interstate 77 in Chester County, officials said.

The name and age of the man have not been released pending notification of family, said Terry Tinker, Chester County coroner.

The man died at the scene of the crash at mile marker 62 of northbound I-77, said Tinker and Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of the S.C., Highway Patrol. The wreck happened at about 1:40 p.m.

The man was driving a pickup northbound on the highway when the truck collided with a tractor trailer stopped in the emergency lane off the right side of the highway, Miller said..

The driver was entrapped and later died at the scene, officials said.

John Agee, Richburg Volunteer Fire Department chief, said that firefighters and Chester EMS responded, and were assisted by a trauma nurse traveling on the highway who stopped at the crash site.

"This nurse took the time and assisted in a time of need," Agee said.

The driver of the tractor trailer, a Georgia man, was not hurt, said Miller of the highway patrol.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald