NC man dies in Chester County after hitting truck carrying 57,000 pounds of marble

A North Carolina man died Thursday in Chester County when the pickup truck he was driving on Interstate 77 rear-ended a tractor-trailer hauling 57,000 pounds of marble, officials said.

Michael Lee Porter, 59, of Troutman, N.C. died at the scene, said Terry Tinker, Chester County Coroner.

The crash happened around 1:40 p.m. Thursday on northbound I-77, near mile marker 62, said Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The tractor-trailer was stopped in the emergency lane, off the right side of the highway, when the truck driven by Porter rear-ended the tractor-trailer, Miller said.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Miller said the truck driven by Porter went off the right side of the highway and struck the trailer.

"The trailer and truck were extremely heavy, with a load of 57,000 pounds of marble," said Tinker. 'The impact of the crash only moved the trailer about six inches."

The pickup truck Porter was driving suffered severe damage, Tinker said.

Emergency workers were able to get Porter out of the 2003 pickup truck he was driving. Porter died as a helicopter that was called to transport him for treatment was arriving, Tinker said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a Georgia man, was not injured, said Miller.





Andrew Dys: adys@heraldonline.com, @AndrewDysHerald



