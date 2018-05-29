S.C. 160 near I-77 blocked at Baxter after crash with injuries near Fort Mill

S.C. 160 near Interstate 77 at an entrance to Baxter Village is blocked after a crash with injuries Tuesday morning, police said.

The crash happened around 8:45 a.m. at the intersection with Market Street, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol Web site. The site reported there were injuries, but no other details were available.

The highway is blocked as police investigate, Web site stated.

Exit 85 ramps for commuters using I-77 are just yards east of the crash site. The incident location is just outside the Town of Fort Mill.

Check back for updates on this story.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald