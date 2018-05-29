Want a peek inside Fort Mill's new high school? No need to muddy those shoes

Want to tour Fort Mill's new high school without getting your shoes muddy? The district has it covered.

The Fort Mill School District sent an invitation to parents Tuesday morning for the first virtual tour of Catawba Ridge High School. The tours will be at 5 p.m. June 5 at the district office on Deerfield Drive.

"Students, parents, staff and community members will be able to virtually tour 36- degree visual representations of the new school," said the message to parents.





Using the Oculus System, visitors can "walk around the school" to get a feel for its layout and design, the district said.

"This is the first time our community will have a chance to tour a school before construction is completed," read the message.

The virtual tour isn't the first time the district has gone high tech to show the coming high school. Earlier this year, the district produced a simulated flyover of the school.

The coming tour will be an inside version of the tour.

Catawba Ridge is planned to open in August 2019. It will be the third high school in the district, following Fort Mill and Nation Ford high schools.