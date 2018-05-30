This fast-growing company in Indian Land is building apartments for its workers

A Charlotte-area company is taking the oft-repeated "live, work, play" development mantra to a new level, with plans to build apartments on its campus meant for its workers.
"Live, work, play" is how many mixed-use developments market themselves, as a combination of apartments, office buildings, shops and restaurants that's meant to appeal to millennials and break down the former strict separation of residences, shopping centers and workplaces that emerged in the post-war decades.
Red Ventures, the internet marketing firm based in Indian Land, S.C., is developing 260 upscale apartments on its campus just south of Ballantyne, near U.S. 521 and S.C. 160. The apartments will be located in four-story buildings near the main entrance to Red Ventures' campus on Opportunity Lane, spread across 18 acres.
The development is called SoBa @ RedStone, a portmanteau for "South of Ballantyne," and will also be adjacent to the RedStone retail development that's under construction by MPV Properties. That 310,000 square-foot development is anchored by a 14-screen movie theater. SoBa @ RedStone will be connected to the retail development with roads and trails for pedestrians and bicyclists.
Red Ventures employees are expected occupy about half of the apartments, which will be separated from the office buildings by a lawn and landscaping. Construction will start this summer, with completion planned for early 2020. Amenities include a pool, dog park and "dog spa," community gardens, outdoor grills, a gym with yoga studio and an "Uber lounge" for people waiting for ride-hailing services to pick them up.
"The buildings have been designed to complement the Red Ventures campus, but also to have their own casual and separate identity," said a spokesperson for architecture firm Overcash Demmitt, which is designing the buildings.
Land Design is the civil engineer on the project, while Fortune Johnson is the general contractor. Housing Studio is also partnering on the project.
