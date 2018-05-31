Fort Mill police looking for armed suspect after car break-ins, urge caution

Fort Mill police are urging residents to be on the lookout for, but not approach, an armed suspect who has been seen entering unlocked cars in the area.

The Fort Mill Police Department posted photos on its Facebook page Thursday morning of a person who "has been seen entering unlocked cars around the Fort Mill area." The post asks residents to lock their vehicles and to call 911 if they see anything suspicious. It also urges caution.

"As you can see, he is in possession of a firearm," the post reads.

In the first four hours the post had more than 50 comments and almost 200 shares. Some comments suggested areas of Fort Mill hit by the recent run of car break-ins.

Several mentioned break-ins in the Dobys Bridge Road, Sandy Pointe area early Thursday morning.

Legion and Williams roads were mentioned. One commenter posted her mother's and mother's neighbor's cars were involved. Several more posters mentioned being unable to tell from the photos whether the suspect is a man or woman.

The pictures show what appears to be someone wearing dark clothing, a Nike hoodie, and carrying a weapon.

Even before the overnight incidents at least two dozen break-ins had been reported to Fort Mill police or the York County Sheriff's Office, from the Fort Mill area, in the past week. At least two guns were stolen in those incidents.

