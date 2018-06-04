York Co. highway still closed due to sinkhole. Here's what we know about re-opening

The York County highway closed since Saturday after a sinkhole collapse has been repaired but remains closed, officials said.

Additionally, a homeowner in western York County still is unable to use a driveway after a culvert collapse on private property during Friday's storms.

S.C. 322 southwest of Rock Hill near S.C. 324 has been repaved but the asphalt requires hours to cure because of the depth of repairs, said Lauren Rountree, spokesperson for the S.C. Department of Transportation.





The road is expected to open late Monday but an exact time has not been set, Rountree said.

Construction contractors from Charlotte did the repaving over the weekend and finished around 5 a.m. Monday, Rountree said.

Crews from the York County DOT office are on site repairing the shoulders of the road where the collapse happened so that the edges of the road are safe for motorist,s Rountree said.

Traffic had been detoured after the "total washout" of the piece of road, troopers said.





Weather cleared up Monday after weeks of periodic storms.

A driveway at a home on Larchwood Road south of York collapsed during Friday's storms, said Chuck Haynes, York County Emergency Management Director. Because the problems are on private property county officials can't fix the driveway, Haynes said.

County officials are working with the homeowner to assist the family until repairs can be made, Haynes said.